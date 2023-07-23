Kate Beckinsale shares her secret to looking young: ‘No cosmetic surgery’

Kate Beckinsale has recently shared her ageless beauty regimen and criticised surgery speculations.



Speaking to Mirror UK, the Pearl Harbour star said, “It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all.”

The Much Ado about Nothing actress stated, “I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.’”

Kate has never been shied away of getting older as she opined, “I think other people seem to be very obsessed with ageing in a way that I am not.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate also shut down speculations that she underwent cosmetic procedure.

The actress told the outlet, “I have no threads, no thread lift, no Botox, no laser, no nose job, no filler.”

Kate however thanked Great British weather and then her mother’s genes that has helped her looking young.

“I didn’t see sun for the first several decades of my life and that’s probably been a big help,” remarked the 49-year-old.

She continued, “I apply SPF to stop my freckles forming a moustache on my face, even when I was a child.”

Meanwhile, Kate admitted she has tried less common cosmetic remedy such as PRP (platelet rich plasma therapy), when they take your blood [plasma, and re-inject it into your skin].

“That’s a real thing, from your own body. But not with scary poisonous things!” she added.