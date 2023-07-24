Emily Blunt gift 'uggs' to Christopher Nolan in return for his criticism

Christopher Nolan used to get crazy seeing Emily Blunt wearing Ugg boots on 'Oppenheimer' set daily

Emily Blunt has actually gifted a wrapped pair of brand new Ugg boots to Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan in return for his criticism.

Nolan was the biggest critic of Blunt on her craze of wearing Uggs during the shoot of the film. He himself admitted that it used to drive him crazy.

He admitted that he used to tell her to get rid of the boots immediately. His peeve made Blunt so sick of him that she actually thought of making him join the cult of Ugg boots.

"I'd immediately say to her, 'Can you please just get rid of the boots, put the shoes on, and get ready to go? And she got so sick of me saying that time after time, she thought I should join the cult of Ugg boots”, revealed The Dark Knight director.

On the Friday’s episode of The View, the ace filmmaker of Hollywood revealed that he has been gifted with a pair Uggs by The Devil Wears Prada actress. “She gave me a pair of Uggs boots/Ugg slippers, actually, as a wrap gift.”

Now, after receiving such precious gift from his Oppenheimer leading lady, it has been witness that Nolan feels that Ugg boots are pretty comfortable.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 40-year-old actress received a thank-you note from the Interstellar director’s wife that read: “Brilliant wrap gift. He’s wearing them now.”

Christopher Nola’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and others is running successfully in theatres worldwide.