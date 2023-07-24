Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not on the same page about key matter?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be having second thoughts on their decision to exit the royal family given how they have been acting.

According to Tom Bower, author of the Sunday Times bestseller Revenge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are experiencing a “crisis of identity.”

The expert believes that Harry may be weighing up his options. However, the expert is of the view that Meghan would not be in favour of this move since she is not close to William and Kate.

“I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion,” Bower told OK! Magazine. “She’s not close to William and Kate, and in my opinion, London was just a stepping stone for her. I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace.”

The comments came amid the news that Harry was calling his brother for a truce. However Bower expressed his doubts that William will not be able to forgive his brother and would likely ‘reject’ him.

Furthermore, royal expert Daniela Elser for news.com.au opined that the Sussexes are going through a sort of hangover as they are “regularly exhibiting a sense of exceptionalism” when it comes to royal perks.

“They might have flown the royal coop, but they still seem to think they should be entitled to the beneficial, shiny bits of official royal working life,” she suggested.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US after they stepped down from their senior royal roles back in 2020.