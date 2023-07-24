 
Margot Robbie's friends tease her over missing on-screen kiss with Ryan Gosling

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Margot Robbie recently shared that her friends teased her for not properly sharing a kiss with her costar Ryan Gosling.

Margot Robbie is featured as Barbie in Barbie movie alongside Ryan Gosling, who is featured as Ken, and both stars played a couple in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which hit cinemas on Friday.

According to Hindustan Times, the film's premise reads, "Barbie and Ken gets expelled from utopian Barbie land, and then they go on a journey of self discovery to the real world."

In an interview with People magazine, the actress said that her female friends teased her as they discovered that Margot couldn't properly kiss his partner in the movie Ryan Gosling.

When asked by the interviewer if she feels happy for not having to kiss Gosling fully in the movie, she said, "Uh, no! That didn't feel like a win for me."

She stated, "All of my girlfriends were like, you did a whole movie with Ryan, and you don't kiss? Adding that, they teased her, saying, "What's wrong with you?"

Margot, who also acted as a producer on the film, added, "My friends said we thought you were in charge on this one! and I was like, I know but I can't check that off."

Several other stars, including Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Will Ferrel, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon, were featured in the Barbie movie. 

