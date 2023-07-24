Holy Quran desecrated in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

Protesters from the "Danish Patriots" demonstrate in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark July 24, 2023. — Reuters

Two protesters from "Danish Patriots" set Holy Quran alight.

Iraq-Denmark bilateral ties likely to deteriorate further.

Protesters also burn Iraq's flag in front of its embassy.

In yet another incendiary attempt to infuriate Muslims all around the world, two Danish men on Monday desecrated the Holy Quran by burning a copy of it in front of the Iraqi embassy in Denmark.

The act may further dent the bilateral relations between the countries.

Mass protests erupted in Iran and Iran after Denmark and Sweden allowed the desecration of the Holy Quran under rules protecting free speech. Protesters in Iraq set alight the Swedish embassy in Baghdad Thursday.

The two protesters were from a group that calls itself "Danish Patriots", which held a similar demonstration last week and live-streamed the events on Facebook.

Several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad Saturday over the burnings in the two Nordic countries, in a gathering called by ruling Iraqi parties and armed groups, many close to Iran.

The organiser of Monday's demonstration in Copenhagen stomped on the Quran and set it alight in a tin foil tray next to the Iraqi flag on the ground.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that people who desecrate the Quran should face the "most severe punishment"

Weeks earlier, Pope Francis also condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, in June saying that the vile act had "angered and disgusted" him.

His comments came after the incident of Quran desecration took place in Sweden when a man set a copy of the sacred book ablaze outside a mosque in the country's capital city last week.

"Any book considered holy should be respected to respect those who believe in it," the pope said in an interview in the United Arab Emirates newspaper Al Ittihad, published Monday.

"I feel angry and disgusted at these actions.

"Freedom of speech should never be used as a means to despise others and allowing that is rejected and condemned."