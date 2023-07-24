Doja Cat's hair game gets even bolder with a pink buzz cut and spider tattoo

Doja Cat, who shaved her head on Instagram Live last year, has added some colour to the buzz cut.

The famed singer took to Instagram to share a photo featuring her freshly gotten buzz cut and fresh hot pink dye job.

Doja Cat shaves her head during an Instagram Live stream

She also got a massive eight-legged creation, a spider, on the back of her head.

The Say So singer got the spider carved on the back of her head by a Los Angeles-based artist Jackie Bieber, who also got help from Dennis Rodman and Dior.

The beast on the back of the Grammy winner singer's head has garnered a lot of attention on social media, and netizens have given mixed reactions to it, reports Pagesix.



One comment that was getting popular as many people liked it read, "You got serious issues."

Another netizen recalled the time when she was crying because of seeing a spider on live, adding, "Now it's on her head."

Another expressed that she is occupied by the devil and ain't coming back.

Some of her fans supported her action and defended her in their comments. One fan wrote, "You all - she's just alternative. She didn't sell her soul (crying emoji)."

Another stated, "The hair and the back tattoo are so SICK." A third quipped, "Doja is definitely going to be in the next Spider-Man movie."

The 27-year-old singer has never shied away from polarizing beauty moments.