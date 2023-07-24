Julian Sands' cause of death ruled 'undetermined' due to body's condition

Julian Sands' cause of death was ruled 'undetermined' due to the body's condition

Julian Sands' cause of death has been declared 'undetermined' after he was found dead at 65 in January following his disappearance while hiking in California's San Gabriel Mountain.



A Room With A View star was missing for five weeks; his family and responders tried their best but couldn't find the actor alive.

The keen and experienced hiker's remains were found at the end of June.

The Police announcement at that time stated that the identification process of the human remains found on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, had been completed and was identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood, adding, "We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands."

According to Metro, the police stated at that time that the cause of death was still under investigation.

In an interview with People magazine, the public information officer of the police shared an update regarding the matter. He said that the cause of the actor's death was ruled undetermined due to the body's condition.

He continued, "Death cause often remains undetermined when dealing with these types of cases."

Sands had an acting career of more than four decades.

He was best known for portraying George Emerson in the 1985 romance movie, A Room With A View.