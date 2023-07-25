Greta Thunberg defies court order, continues to stage protest

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is lifted away by police when she takes part in a new climate action in Oljehamnen in Malmo, Sweden July 24, 2023. REUTERS

Just hours after being fined by a Swedish court for her involvement in an environmental protest at an oil facility, famed climate activist Greta Thunberg persisted in her fight for climate action.

The court had charged her for disobeying the police during the previous protest, but Thunberg remained steadfast in her mission to combat the global threat of the climate crisis.

Addressing journalists after the verdict, 20-year-old Thunberg passionately defended her actions, saying, "We cannot save the world by playing by the rules." Despite the court's rejection of her argument, which led to a fine of 2,500 kronor (approximately $240), Thunberg vowed not to back down from her cause.

Accompanied by other activists from the Reclaim the Future movement, Thunberg once again attempted to block access to the oil facility, resulting in her forcible removal by the police. The sentencing seemed to have little impact on the determination of the youthful activists, who returned to the oil terminal later in the day to stage yet another roadblock, only to be removed by authorities once again.

During the court proceedings, Thunberg admitted to disobeying the police order but pleaded not guilty, asserting that her actions were necessary due to the existential threat posed by the fossil fuel industry. "It is absurd that those who act in line with science should pay the price for it," she asserted, emphasising the urgency of the climate crisis.

Thunberg and her fellow activists faced charges for refusing to disperse after blocking road access to an oil terminal in Malmö on June 19. While Thunberg believes her actions were justifiable, the court found her guilty and ordered her to pay a fine of 1,500 Swedish crowns ($144) and an additional 1,000 crowns to Sweden's fund for crime victims, relative to her reported income. The offense of failing to obey a police order carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Despite the legal consequences, Thunberg with unshaken dedication expressed in court, "I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health, and property. Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term."