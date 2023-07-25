India's Anju 'feels safe' in Pakistan

Anju says her visit to Pakistan was planned and legal.

Indian woman says she will leave for India in couple of days.

She requests Indian media not to harass her children, family.

The Indian woman who has travelled to meet her Pakistani friend, Nasrullah, has said she "feels safe here" in Pakistan.

"I want to give this message to all that I have come here [Pakistan] legally and with planning as it was not about two days that I came here all of a sudden, and I am safe here," 35-year-old Anju from Kailor in India's Uttar Pradesh said in a short video message.



She, however, said that she had no plans to stay here as she would leave in a couple of days the way she had come to Pakistan.

Anju also requested the Indian media to speak to her if they want to know anything about her visit to Upper Dir, instead of bothering her family in India.

"I request all the media people not to harass my relatives and children," she said.

Earlier, Upper Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Mushtaq Khan confirmed that Anju had travelled legally to Pakistan and she had a valid visa to stay here for up to a month.

He said that the Indian woman was "happy" in Pakistan.

DPO Khan also said that security has been provided at Nasrullah's residence, where Anju has been residing since her arrival.

According to Anju, her friendship with Nasrullah, a resident of Kulshoin village in KP's district, began on Facebook, which later blossomed into love.

The woman told the local journalists that she immensely loved Nasrullah and could not live without him, which was her motive behind travelling all the way to a rival country.

The Indian woman said she decided to leave her country for Pakistan and travelled to Upper Dir on a visit visa.