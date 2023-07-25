Katie Price shows off new nose job after mother’s warning to stop getting procedures

Katie Price showed off her brand new look following the procedures that she got done on her face, nose and lips. The media personality claimed that she felt “refreshed” after getting more work done despite her mother’s public warning against more surgeries.

She took to her Instagram to share an update, having removed the bandages from her nose job and undergoing more procedures. She could be seen laying back as an aesthetician injected her with lip fillers and Botox.





“Oh my god I've just had my anti-wrinkles done. My new lips done, and I've got my new nose. I'm feeling refreshed. Not bad for 45.”

Not long ago, Katie’s mother Amy Price asked that she stop getting cosmetic surgeries or else she will end up looking like “the Bride of Frankenstein.” After having been in the media industry for two decades, Amy is hardly recognizable compared to how she looked when she first made her entrance into the modelling world at the age of 16.

Amy went on to explain in her memoir that although Katie does not get surgeries to attract men, she does tend to go for them when her relationships are in crisis. An excerpt from her book reads: “When most people have an off day or are feeling a bit down, they change the colour of their nails or dye their hair, but Kate changes the shape of her body.

Over the years, we have all come to accept it as part of Kate’s personality, but we have also seen a pattern emerging — relationship difficulties correlate with an urge to change things on the outside, even though it is her inner thoughts and feelings that need attention.

I’ve begun to warn her that if she’s not careful, she will end up looking like the Bride of Frankenstein, but she tells me not to waste my breath.”