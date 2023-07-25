 
Piers Morgan gets trolled for Barbie criticism over anti-men message

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Earlier, the former Good Morning Britain presenter shared his views on Greta Gerwig’s directorial in his op-ed for The New York Post.

He wrote, “If I made a movie mocking women as useless dunderheads, constantly attacking ‘the matriarchy,’ and depicting all things feminist as toxic (expletive), I wouldn’t just be cancelled, I’d be executed.”

Morgan raised issue over movie’s plotline which showcases “Head Barbie rides to the rescue by seizing back control and driving the hapless Kens back to being subservient saps to the women again.”

The Piers Morgan Uncensored host stated, “To which my response is: Why? I thought the whole point of feminism is that women wanted equality with men, not a complete reversal of the perceived unequal social power structure.”

He added, “I don’t know any woman, other than perhaps US female soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe, who wants a world where women dominate absolutely everything – and men are reduced to dim-witted doormats barely capable of changing a light bulb.”

Following his opinion piece, Morgan comments were slammed by netizens on social media.

One user said, “Lol. Pierce [sic] got so triggered by a 2hr long movie that he forgot the sense of reality, forgot all about the historical REAL-LIFE abuse of women.”

“The amount of men who are very loudly announcing that they didn’t understand a very easy to understand film is getting embarrassing at this point lmao,” added another user.

Another remarked, “Kinda crazy for the kens to be depicted as just a reverse of contemporary patriarchy and my man’s just like ‘what if women were treated like that.”

Meanwhile, Barbie is released in theatres now. 

