After Threads, TikTok also rolls out text-only feature to rival Elon Musk's Twitter

By
Web Desk
|
Reuters

July 26, 2023

The TikTok office building is shown in Culver City, California, US, April 26, 2023. — Reuters
The TikTok office building is shown in Culver City, California, US, April 26, 2023. — Reuters

Chinese short-video app TikTok is allowing users to create text-only posts, in the latest attempt by a social media firm to capitalize on the turmoil at Twitter since its buyout by Elon Musk last year.

The move, announced on Monday, would allow TikTok users to choose from a variety of backgrounds for their text posts that can feature hashtags and allow people to tag other users.

The posts, which look similar to Instagram Stories, have a 1,000-character limit, according to tech news website The Verge.

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads in July, another text-only application that could pose a threat to Musk's Twitter.

Musk on Monday renamed Twitter to X and removed the iconic blue bird logo, in his bid to create "an everything app".

