Donald Trump fails to maintain support among Republicans, survey shows

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. — AFP

A new survey released Tuesday showed that the popularity of the former US president and main GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump has dropped among the overall general voters including the Republicans.

According to Pew research, 63% of US citizens do not favour him. Last year, this number was 60%.

Among 66% of those who are Republicans, or support the ideology of the Grand Old Party (GOP), they considered 77-year-old favourable which is 9% lower than the last year's estimates.

According to the research, about a quarter of those on the right viewed him as very or mostly unfavorably, raising the figure to 32%.

US President Joe Biden speaks at a proclamation signing ceremony in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House on July 25, 2023. — AFP

The estimates from the Democratic voters also suggest low favourability of Donald Trump which is 91%. Of that, 78% of people regarded him as “very unfavorable”.

Only a meager percentage of 8 viewed him "favorably".

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden’s acceptance has also decreased by 4% since last year, with Vice President Kamala Harris’ seeing her popularity nosediving.

Her favourability slumped from 43% to 36% since last year.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a signing ceremony in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House in Washington, DC on July 25, 2023. — AFP

Trump is ahead of the Republican primary race for the presidential nomination, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailing behind.

It remains to be seen the impact of the criminal charges of Trump on his election campaigns as the trial date has been set for 2024 — a peak year when election campaigning will be in full swing.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. — AFP

Trump's legal team had been seeking an extension of the trial until after the presidential elections next year in November.

Last week’s survey conducted by Harvard-Harris Poll suggested that former president Donald Trump will be dominating the primary race for the presidential nomination in the Republican Party and will become the President of the world’s largest economy beating the incumbent US President Joe Biden.

The survey results have shown that a full 68% of US citizens felt President Biden, is "showing he is too old to be president," as there have been videos of him stammering and falling.

Some 66% of people opined that Joe Biden should not run for the second term.

The former president was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier in June for mishandling classified information in his second indictment, with the first one in hush money payments made to an adult film star Stormy Daniels.