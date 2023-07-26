Plank it down: Research suggests isometric exercises lower high blood pressure

A representational image of a person busy doing plank exercises on the road. — Unsplash/File

New research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggests that current exercise guidelines focusing mainly on walking, running, and cycling should be expanded to include isometric exercises like wall squats and planking.

The study found that all forms of exercise contributed to lowering high blood pressure, but isometric exercises showed even larger reductions compared to aerobic exercises.

Isometric exercises are designed to build strength without involving muscle or joint movements.

In particular, the plank position, which involves holding a position similar to a press-up with elbows beneath shoulders and legs stretched out, was found to significantly strengthen the abdomen and contribute to blood pressure reduction.

Dr Jamie O'Driscoll, the study's author from Canterbury Christ Church University, explains that isometric exercises create tension in the muscles when held for two minutes, followed by a sudden increase in blood flow when relaxed.

These changes in muscle tension and blood flow are thought to contribute to the positive effects on blood pressure.

High blood pressure poses health risks, including strain on blood vessels, heart, and other organs, leading to increased chances of heart attacks and strokes.

The study recommends that individuals over 40 should have their blood pressure checked regularly, and while the medication is often used in treatment, a healthy diet, reduced alcohol intake, no smoking, and regular exercise are also advised.

The study's analysis, based on data from 15,827 participants across 270 clinical trials, found that various forms of exercise led to reductions in blood pressure.

For instance, aerobic-exercise training (like running or cycling) lowered blood pressure by 4.49/2.53 mmHg, dynamic resistance or weight training reduced it by 4.55/3.04 mmHg, and high-intensity interval training brought a reduction of 4.08/2.50 mmHg.

Combining aerobic and weight training led to a 6.04/2.54 mmHg drop, while isometric-exercise training (planks and wall squats) showed a significant reduction of 8.24/4 mmHg.

Although the drops in blood pressure may seem relatively small, Dr O'Driscoll emphasises that they can lower an individual's risk of stroke.

Current UK exercise guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week, along with muscle-strengthening exercises twice a week.

Dr O'Driscoll suggests adding two minutes of wall squats or holding the plank position four times with two minutes of rest in between, three times a week, for those looking to improve their blood pressure levels.

Individuals concerned about their blood pressure are encouraged to consult their GP for a thorough check-up.