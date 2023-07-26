 
Justin Bieber convinces Victoria Beckham to wear crocs?

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Victoria Beckham’s latest post seemed to have a change of heart about the foam clogs.

She previously said she 'would rather die' than wear a pair of lilac Crocs Justin Bieber had sent her from his collaboration with the shoewear brand.

But two years later David’s beloved wife took a u-turn from her statement as shared a snap of herself posing in $450 MSCHF x Crocs Yellow Boot.

Posh, 49, ditched her signature heels to pose in the oversized boots which will be released on August 9.

Victoria appeared in her element as she posed up a storm for the camera in the eccentric boot which has also been modelled by Paris Hilton.

Back in 2021, Posh was in hysterics when singer Justin gifted her a pair of $60 Crocs - the divisive footwear once widely panned by the fashion industry.

She told her followers: 'Okay, this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs, errm I've never worn a pair of Crocs!

'They did make me laugh. It is the thought that counts - thank you so much! I'm not quite so sure what to say about this, but thank you. It's very sweet!'

She then set a poll for 28.9 million followers, asking: 'Will I be wearing lilac Crocs?!', to which the response was tight, with only 57 percent answering no.

'Will I be wearing lilac crocs?!' she wrote. 'Well that was closeI think I'd rather die but thank you anyway justinbieber.'

Victoria, meanwhile, has been in Miami to support husband David for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut last week. 

