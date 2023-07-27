UK prepares for intense and endless heatwaves as climate crisis deepens after 2022's record heatwave

UK forecast to swelter in unstoppable heatwaves after 2022's record heatwave. phy.org

The UK is set to face a future of more frequent and intense heatwaves due to the escalating impacts of climate change, warns the latest study released by Britain's Meteorological Office.

The report highlights the alarming trend of rising temperatures and the increasing likelihood of extreme weather events, including scorching heatwaves and wildfires that pose significant threats to the nation's well-being.

Last year's record-breaking heatwave, where the UK experienced temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius for the first time, served as a wake-up call to the devastating impacts of climate change. Mark Kendon, the lead author of the State of UK Climate 2022 report, highlighted that events like these are "really likely to increase rapidly." The report confirms that human-induced climate change made the unprecedented heatwave and record-warm year in 2022 more probable.

With nearly one in every four months over the last decade ranking among the top ten warmest ever recorded, and the recent experience of the warmest June on record, the data clearly indicates a worrisome pattern of intensifying heatwaves.

"All of these (events) are fitting into a pattern, and we are seeing more frequent heatwaves, more intense heatwaves, and longer-lasting heatwaves," warns Kendon.

The consequences of such extreme weather events have been severe, resulting in excessive deaths, widespread wildfires, and the destruction of homes across the country. The report also raises concerns about the impact on UK wildlife and natural cycles. Phenologist Fritha West notes that iconic species like birds, bumblebees, flowers, and trees are being forced to alter their patterns as silent witnesses of climate change.

Experts warn that the UK's lack of preparedness in the face of these recurring extreme weather events is cause for alarm. The report underscores the urgency for stronger measures to cut emissions and adapt to the inevitable impacts of climate change. Mike Childs, head of science at Friends of the Earth, stresses the need for immediate action, stating that "there is an urgent need for measures that will both cut emissions and ensure we're braced for the extreme weather we cannot now prevent."

The Met Office's report comes amidst ongoing debates over green policies in the UK. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's recent hints at the potential watering down of environmental initiatives have sparked concerns about the country's commitment to climate change mitigation.