Kylie Jenner addresses dating rumors with best friend Stassie

Kylie Jenner addresses the ongoing rumors surrounding her relationship with her best friend, Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou, during the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians.

The speculation had arisen when photos emerged showing the two friends kissing, leading to widespread speculation that they might be secretly dating.

In the finale, both Jenner, 25, and Karanikolaou, 26, set the record straight, confirming that they are not romantically involved. During the episode, Stassie, who recently lost her mother, visited Kylie, and they took the opportunity to clear the air.

Kylie playfully remarks, "Isn't it so funny that everyone thinks that we're dating these days? When we get a little alcohol in our system, like we just like to kiss each other and stuff?"

To which Stassie jokes, "We should be making martinis! What are we doing!" They call for some martinis to be brought in as they laugh off the rumors.



Stassie expresses her confusion over why people find their close friendship unusual, stating, "Why do people think that's so weird, like we're just obsessed with each other?" Kylie chimes in, sharing that people often assume they are having a romantic relationship, but she clarifies, "And we're not. I wish we were," and admits in a confession that Anastasia has been her friend since they were around 12 or 13 years old, making her the oldest friend in her life.

Both friends acknowledge that it would be more straightforward if they were attracted to each other sexually, emphasizing, "We grew up together, we've been through so much together, she's like a sister." They dismiss any romantic notions between them, reiterating the strength of their friendship.

Earlier in the episode, Kylie had discussed the rumors with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, mentioning how the internet was abuzz with claims that she and Stassie were dating. Various photos of the two together had fueled the speculations and prompted headlines suggesting a possible romantic relationship, which the friends have now set straight.