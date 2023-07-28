Shakira sparks romance rumours with newly-single Rauw Alejandro

Shakira has been linked to at least 4 men since her separation from partner of 12 years, Gerard Pique, last year in June.

And now, the Waka Waka hitmaker was recently seen with another man, the newly-single singer Rauw Alejandro, in Puerto Rico.

In a video shared on Twitter, the Columbian singer was seen enjoying with Rauw, swimming together in a river along with her two sons, she shares with the former Barcelona star.

The fun-filled outing comes after Rauw ended his three-year relationship Rosalía just two months after their engagement.

According to Daily Mail, Shakira and Rauw have been friends since they worked together on the singer’s 2022 song Te Felicito.

Ever since her separation from Gerard, Shakira has been linked to Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton and NBA star Jimmy Butler.

Shakira and Jimmy sparked romance rumours after they were spotted having dinner at the Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London earlier this month.

Dishing on their romance, a source told Us Weekly, “They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there.”

The insider added that there their 13-year age difference “doesn’t bother” Shakira “whatsoever” whose former boyfriend was also 10 years younger than her.

“Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him,” the insider added.