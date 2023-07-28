 
Couple sells 8-month-old son to buy iPhone 14

A man holds an iPhone 14 as Apple Incs new models go on sale at an Apple store in Beijing, China, September 16, 2022. — Reuters
In a shocking incident, a couple in India sold their eight-month-old baby to purchase iPhone 14 so they could film Instagram Reels, NDTV reported. 

The couple, identified as Jaydev Ghosh and Sathi, hails from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. They also have a seven-year-old daughter. 

According to reports, Ghosh and Sathi wanted to buy an expensive phone and decided to get themselves the latest Apple phone. 

The infant was rescued by the police from a resident named Priyanka Ghosh who had paid money for the baby. She lived in the same district. 

The baby's mother and the woman have been taken into custody, however, the father is on the run. The police are searching for him. 

Sathi confessed to the crime during the interrogation, saying that she and her husband sold their baby for the phone so they could film videos for Instagram during their trips across the state. 

The authorities said that the father also tried selling his daughter but the plan did not materialise.

The neighbour told India Today that the couple sold their baby boy for INR200,000. 

"They visited many places, like Digha Sea Beach, for their honeymoon with the money. They even bought a mobile phone," Laxmi Kundu was quoted as saying. 

