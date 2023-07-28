WATCH: 15 injured after 'missile explosion' in Taganrog, Russia

Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev said Friday as many as 15 people were injured after a blast near a cafe Chekhov Garden in the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog, bordering Ukraine.



"A rocket supposedly exploded. Rescuers are at the scene. There are no dead. There are several injured to whom ambulances have been dispatched," Governor Golubev said on Telegram.

He later added that 15 people suffered "light injuries."

The explosion comes as the Russian defence ministry said in a separate statement that it intercepted a Ukrainian missile whose debris fell on the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog, near the border with Ukraine, where over a dozen people were injured.

"Russian air defence equipment detected the Ukrainian missile and intercepted it in the air. The debris of the downed Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of Taganrog," Russia's defence ministry said.

In another separate incident, an explosion occurred Friday in the oil refinery named Kuibyshev in Samara, according to a Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein, Tass reported.

"An explosion rocked the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara today. According to preliminary data, it was an explosive device," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

No one was injured and no serious damage was done.

According to Russian media, the refinery was set up in 1945, the Kuibyshev refinery is one of the largest oil enterprises in the Samara Region.