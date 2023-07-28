Travis Scott disses Kylie Jenner’s beau Timothée Chalamet on new album ‘Utopia’

Travis Scott is apparently not ok with Kylie Jenner's new romance Timothée Chalamet

Travis Scott's much-anticipated album Utopia is making waves, and it seems the rapper is using his music as a platform to express his feelings about Kylie Jenner's new boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

On the track Meltdown, Travis takes aim at the actor while also dissing his upcoming role as Willy Wonka in the latest reboot of the iconic fable.

In the lyrics, Travis goes all out, referring to Timothée as an "oompa loompa" and implying that he won't measure up to Travis. He raps, "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/ Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn an athlete like it's calories find another flame hot as me, bitch!!!"

For those unfamiliar with the references, "AP" stands for Audemars Piguet, a luxury watch brand favored by rappers, known for its extravagant prices comparable to a moderately sized mansion. On the other hand, Timothée's upcoming role as Willy Wonka is deemed too corny for Travis' taste.

Rumors about Kylie and Timothée's relationship surfaced in April, with sightings of her car parked at his house and a joint taco run.

While Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting their daughter without expectations of rekindling their romance, it's evident that Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on with the "Golden Ticket guy."

As Travis Scott's Utopia album dropped on Friday, it quickly gained popularity, causing streaming service outages due to the overwhelming number of fans rushing to listen.

The album's fiery track, Meltdown, seems to be capturing significant attention for its candid commentary on the rapper's personal life and emotions.