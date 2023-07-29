Drake strikes Pharrell and Pusha T in new Travis Scott's track

Drake's diss song was part of Travis Scott's new album Utopia

Drake is not going easy on his arch-rivals Pusha T and Pharrell, as he made it clear in his new track in Travis Scott's Utopia album titled Meltdown.

The Canadian rap star hits out, "I melt down the chains that I bought from yo boss. Give a ** about all of that heritage **. Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis. They not even wearing that ***."

Drizzy's mention of the custom chain worth a whopping $3.3 million was a signal to his previous purchase of the bling that Pharrel put up on auction last year.

Following, the V was linked with the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh, who was replaced by the Happy singer at Louis Vuitton after his death.

Further, the Grammy winner sneered, "You lucky that Vogue was suing. 'Cause I would've been with the Wassas in Paris and **."

The hip-hop star took a jab at both Pharrell and Pusha T as he also referred to his Vogue lawsuit last year.

Drake and Pusha T were set off by the latter's Infrared, which drew the ths Hotline Bling rapper's Duppy Freestyle response.

However, when Pusha T retaliated with The Story of Adidon, the industry's jaws were dropped by outing the rapper's then-unknown son, Adonis.

Later Pusha doubled down on his unwillingness to continue the feud. But for Drake, it was pretty much ongoing.