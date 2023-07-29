Seth Rogen speaks up on ‘fear of process’ avoiding him from Marvel or DC films

Seth Rogen has recently spoken out about his fear that led him avoid Marvel and DC films.



In a new interview with Polygon, the actor-writer-producer, who is currently preparing for the release of his latest animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, talked about the “fear of the process” which would not let him team up with these big franchises.

“We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and Evan [Goldberg] have been writers for 20 years at this point,” said the 41-year-old.

The Knocked Up actor explained, “It’s a fear of the process, honestly. And I say that knowing nothing about the process. There are a lot of Marvel things I love.”

“It’s mostly a fear of how would we plug into the system they have in place, which seems like a very good system, and a system that serves them very well. But is it a system that we would ultimately get really frustrated with?” stated the Platonic actor.

Reflecting on his latest venture, Mutant Mayhem, Rogen mentioned that he “loved” to have creative liberty while doing projects.

“What’s nice about [Mutant Mayhem] is that we’re the producers of this,” he remarked.

Rogen revealed, “We dictated the system, and we dictated the process in a lot of ways.”

“And that’s what’s also appealing for us about The Boys and the other bigger franchise-y type things we’ve done, is that we are creating the infrastructure and process for them, not plugging into someone else’s infrastructure and process. We’re control freaks!” mentioned the Long Shot actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rogen told the outlet about his interest for comics.

The actor pointed out that he first looked out for anything that’s not “Marvel or DC which eliminates a lot right away,” and then tried to seek comics that have room for expansion”.

Meanwhile, Mutant Mayhem will release on August 2.