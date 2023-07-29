Ex-head of Archewell Audio targets Meghan and Harry on podcast

Former Head of Audio at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Rebecca Sananes spoke about how she was hired to work with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a podcast.

In the podcast, she talked about her recent Vanity Fair article. her career in audio and why podcasting is still an overwhelmingly white male space.



He said, "What I was naive to-and perhaps we all were-is that corporate dollars will inherently change how we do things, how we make things, what gets made, why things get made. I saw a lot of that money that people were investing in podcasts was going towards people who hadn't made podcasts-and then they hired the people who made them to work for those people. And now, however, many years later, the rent is due and it didn't pan out."

Commenting on her podcast, a royal observe said Rebecca's latest talk suggests she has a few regrets after leaving the Sussexes and their Spotify deal.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's multi-year agreement with streaming giant Spotify to produce podcasts ended with just one series made last month.

The Swedish company announced the partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in late 2020 after they stepped down from royal duties and began to forge new careers in California.

It was estimated by media to have been worth as much as $20 million or more.

Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast, described on Spotify as one where "we investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back", had featured many famous figures such as Mariah Carey and Serena Williams in its 12 episodes.