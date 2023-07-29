Holly Willoughby cuts a stylish figure in yellow dress during Portugal getaway





Holly Willoughby was seen looking effortlessly stylish while on her family summer vacation in Portugal, as she went shopping at Decathlon on Friday.

The popular TV presenter is known to go to Portugal with her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, and their three children every year, and this year was no exception.

Holly appeared to be in good spirits as she ran errands wearing a pastel yellow summer dress with a frilled neckline and straps. She completed her outfit with brown strapped sandals, a shell anklet, and square black sunglasses to shield her eyes.

However, there may be an uncomfortable encounter between Holly and her former co-host, Phillip Schofield, who is reportedly planning a trip to his villa nearby on the Algarve.

Holly is currently staying at her £2 million holiday home and is rumored to be taking an extended break until autumn following Phillip's recent scandal. The This Morning host has decided not to spend time at Phillip's adjacent villa, where she has spent family vacations for many years.

It is worth noting that Holly and Phillip's friendship ended due to an incident where Phillip kept his brother's case from her. His brother was found guilty of sexually abusing an underage boy over a three-year period.

Meanwhile, sources have said that none of the two intend to sell their mansion, “They both own their homes and neither will be backing down. Can you just imagine how awkward it will be though? Phillip is desperately sorry for hurting Holly and essentially ending their friendship, he has apologized to her but equally it is hard for her to forgive it all.”