Prince William, Kate Middleton life is like 'Jane Austen novel': Here's Why

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton are a couple just like any other, says expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have adorable names for one another at home.

Tom Quinn, author of "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family" reveals William lovingly calls his wife ‘babe,’ ‘Duchess of Doolittle’ and ‘Babykins.’

Like regular couples, the future Queen and King also engage in arguments amid their stressful lives as senior members of the Royal Family.

Mr Quinn adds: “Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it's not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they're constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It's like a Jane Austen novel."

Catherine is "very much the calm one" while William is "a bit hot-headed" and “hates confrontation", he adds.

