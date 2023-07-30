'America's Got Talent' judges shower support to Sofia Vergara amid divorce

Sofia Vergara reportedly received texts from her fellow ''America's Got Talent' judges

Sofia Vergara is reportedly determined to move on from her divorce from Joe Manganiello, and her co-judges at America's Got Talent are helping her in the process.

The reality show judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and especially Heidi Klum have become the support system of the Modern Family alum, as per Daily Mail.

“Of course, Simon and Howie, too, have sent messages - certainly, Simon, as he has done for many of his showbiz friends, has her back,” the insider continued.

“The production team knows that Sofia's divorce was big news and that viewers will be interested in seeing her live after the announcement.”

Further, the Sun cited sources earlier to confirm that the supermodel “knew something was going on with the marriage, but was always respectful and a friend to lean on.”



“Heidi has been a really great support for her and they have exchanged messages of support over the past few months,” the tabloid reported.

The source revealed the 51-year-old was always chirpy when she arrived on the AGT set.

But, in the wake of her divorce, her emotions might flicker.

“If she wants to talk to the media, that is solely her decision, but currently, we understand that she has no plans to go into depth or major detail about the divorce,” the outlet added.

Due to irreconcilable differences, Vergara and Joe Manganiello parted ways after seven years of marriage.

A source provided an inside look to Daily Mail that the couple started to drift away from each other after the “true versions of themselves started showing.”

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the pair’s statement read.