Alessandra Ambrosio shows off beach body as she hits waves during getaway to Ibiza

She has the kind of body that drops jaws.

Alessandra Ambrosio put it all on display during a getaway to Ibiza this week.

The Brazilian supermodel, 42, wowed in a floral bikini featuring a thong bottom that showed off her incredibly toned backside.



The former Victoria's Secret model shared several snaps on her official Instagram account.

She captioned the post: 'From morning till sunset on the beach,' and added a smiley face, sun and wave emojis.

The mom-of-two appeared to have minimal makeup and looked stunning strolling along the coast barefoot with her blonde locks blowing with the breeze.

Alessandra wore a straw cowboy hat in some of the snaps and a sand-coloured knit coverup in others as she posed on the beach and in the surf.

The new photos come after the beauty graced the cover of Vogue Mexico and opened up about her long and illustrious career.

She opened up to the outlet about her modeling aspirations, revealing that she enrolled in a modeling class when she was 12.

'I started my career as an ambitious teenager and have had the privilege of working with so many incredible designers, photographers and brands, I have learned so much,' she told Vogue.

She was 20 when she signed her lucrative contract with Victoria's Secret.

And as she gained experience, she became more comfortable with expressing her opinions.