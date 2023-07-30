Pakistan thump Frigg Oslo in opening match of Norway Cup 2023

Pakistan football team win first match of Norway Cup 2023 on July 30, 2023. — Twitter/@Muneeb313_

Pakistan kicked off their Norway Cup 2023 journey by thumping Frigg Oslo FK 11-1 in their opening match of the tournament that took place on Sunday.

The Men in Green started brilliantly as Saud Ahmed scored a goal in the 6th minute. Just after a few seconds, Abid Ali doubled Pakistan’s lead in the 7th minute.

The Green Shirts had no intentions to stop as their lead was tripled by Saud in the 11th minute. Then after four minutes, Abid scored his second of the game during the 15th minute.

After a formidable display by Pakistan, the hosts pulled one back thanks to Scott McNol’s goal.

The game went smoothly for the visitors, they scored two more goals and ended the first half with a staggering score line of 6-1.

Pakistan’s dominance continued during the second half and they scored five more goals taking their goal tally to 11, recording the biggest win of the tournament yet.

Abid was the top scorer for his team with four goals in a fantastic display of football.

Pakistan is participating in the tournament under the banner of Muslim Hands, a charity organization in Pakistan, and thus is playing under the name of Muslim Hands FC.

A total of 2,350 teams and about 30,000 players are participating in the tournament across different competitions.

Pakistan’s squad

Tufail Shinwari ©, Saud Ahmed, Asad Nasir, Abid Ali, Faisal Ahmad, Mohammad Ali, Ahmad Raza, Abdul Wahab, Shahmir, Sahil Gull, Mohammad Adeel, Abdullah, Ubaid Ullah, Ali Asif.

Schedule of remaining matches

Muslim Hands FC vs Arvoll IL — July 31

Muslim Hands FC vs Skjold IL — August 1

Playoffs and finals will be played between August 2-5.