Instagram head confirms Threads to get DM feature soon

This photo illustration created in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2023, shows the logos for Threads, an Instagram app, and Instagram. — AFP

Meta's new text-based app, Threads, garnered widespread curiosity upon its launch earlier this month. Its concept of allowing users to log in using their Instagram credentials triggered excitement for a fresh way of expressing thoughts.

As Twitter suffered from declining interest among tweeps due to rate limits and major changes, the new Meta-owned platform emerged as a potential alternative, offering a distinct experience from Elon Musk's platform, now rebranded as X.

But what's more exciting is that the application will soon incorporate direct messaging (DM) for its users, allowing them to chat with one another, a development confirmed by Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, in an interview with The Washington Post.

The confirmation further fueled users' eagerness to explore the application's evolving features and its potential as a platform for meaningful connections and interactions.



In an earlier interview, however, the Instagram head had clarified that Meta had no intentions of replacing Twitter with Threads. Instead, the platform was aimed at serving as a "public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter."



The launch of the Meta-owned platform left users excited and anticipating new possibilities for conveying their thoughts while retaining the sense of community on Instagram, distinct from Twitter's ecosystem.

DM'ing on Threads

The ability to privately communicate and engage with others online is one of the most crucial aspects of any social media platform. Users were initially taken aback by the lack of DMs on Threads, but Mosseri's confirmation is a sign he heard the request to get the feature introduced

The capability to communicate and engage privately with others is undeniably one of the most crucial aspects of any social media platform. Initially, users were taken aback by the absence of a direct messaging (DM) option on Threads, but Adam Mosseri has now confirmed that this feature will soon be introduced.

During an interview with The Washington Post, the Instagram chief discussed his team's priorities regarding the newly-established platform.

Resolving essential issues, such as enabling people to message each other within the app, is among their key focus. He stressed the urgency of fixing these fundamental aspects promptly.

The application has also started implementing a Twitter-like feature for select users, dividing their feeds into "Following" and "For You." Under this setup, the "For You" view presents a mix of posts from both followed profiles and recommended accounts.

On the other hand, the "Following" view displays posts exclusively from the users one follows, arranged chronologically.