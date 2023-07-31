Wes Anderson applauds "Neon Genesis Evangelion" as potentially cult-inducing fiction

Renowned filmmaker Wes Anderson, known for his distinct aesthetic and whimsical storytelling, is making headlines with his latest project, "Asteroid City."

While promoting the film, Anderson participated in a unique feature by Konbini, where he delved into his favorite films and anime series. Among his selections, Anderson highlighted the influential anime show "Neon Genesis Evangelion" as a work of fiction with such complexity that it could potentially inspire the formation of new religions.



During the promotional tour, Anderson's visit to a video store with Konbini provided insight into his cinematic influences. His favorite film choices ranged from classic directors like Akira Kurosawa and Elia Kazan to esteemed filmmaker Agnès Varda.



Notably, Anderson also expressed his admiration for "Neon Genesis Evangelion," the groundbreaking anime series created by Hideaki Anno in 1995.

Drawing parallels to other controversial movements like Scientology, Anderson acknowledged that "Neon Genesis Evangelion" possesses the power to profoundly engage viewers and evoke intense interest in its philosophical elements and futuristic imagery.



In fact, the director's speculation is not unfounded. A Reddit user pointed out that an Indian preacher had already established a church based on the show's themes and symbolism. As the anime continues to attract new audiences and gain traction worldwide, the emergence of other fanatical followings inspired by Anno's magnum opus appears plausible.