'Critical compromise': Pentagon panics after classified communication system stolen

The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, US. — Reuters/File

A copy of a warrant available with Forbes has revealed that the Pentagon is currently investigating a serious breach of communications at 17 US Air Force facilities.

The breach, described as a "critical compromise," is allegedly perpetrated by an engineer working at Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee.

Additionally, the same employee is suspected of possibly breaching FBI communications, as indicated in the document.

The situation is under scrutiny as authorities seek to understand the extent and implications of the compromised communications.



According to the warrant obtained by Forbes, when the officials raided his the contractor’s home, they found he had "unauthorised administrator access to radio communications tech used by the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) affecting 17 DoD installations."



As per the Pentagon definition, the AETC is crucial among the nine "major commands" which is "interrelated and complementary", providing offensive, defensive, and support elements to Air Force HQ."

The officials also recovered an open computer screen showing the use of running a Motorola radio programming software, "which contained the entire Arnold Air Force Base (AAFB) communications system," the warrant read.

Authorities claimed that they found evidence that the suspect had possible access to communications of the FBI and various Tennessee state agencies.

However, officials did not reveal what kind of information was taken.

The warrant read: "Witnesses and co-workers told investigators that the suspect sold radios and radio equipment, worked odd hours, was arrogant, frequently lied, displayed inappropriate workplace behavior and sexual harassment, had financial problems, and possessed [Arnold Air Force Base land mobile radio] equipment."

According to investigators, a colleague had twice reported him because of "insider threat indicators" and unauthorised possession of Air Force equipment.

Forbes report stated that a document detailing the forensics on technologies seized from his home revealed that he had a USB containing administrative passwords and electronic system keys for the AETC radio network.

Meanwhile, installer files recovered in the search came with a "CONFIDENTIAL RESTRICTED" pop-up when opened.