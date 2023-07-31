Britney Spears won’t be able to see her sons before moving to Hawaii: Here’s why

File Footage

Britney Spears won’t be able to see her sons before moving to Hawaii with her ex Kevin Federline.



A source close to singer spilled to TMZ that the singer’s sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16 have no “plans to see their mother” prior to relocating to Hawaii with father Kevi and his wife Victoria Prince.

It is reported that Kevin did ask his sons to see their mother but had not compelled them.

The source told the outlet that Kevin was pleased with Britney’s decision to not fight against the relocation in court.

Daily Mail reported that Kevin was planning to move his sons to Hawaii in May, while Britney supported the move.

The source told Daily Mail that Britney has “always been a loving and supportive mother and has never opposed the plan for her sons to relocate”.

“Britney loves her children, has always supported them, and wants them to be happy,” remarked the source.

The source added, “Putting aside that Britney is an icon, loved and respected by millions throughout the world, she has been a loving and supportive mother, faithfully supporting her children.”

Meanwhile, the source also criticised Kevin over “false dispute” saying Britney never interfered with his plan.

According to Kevin’s attorney, he told TMZ that he inquired from the songstress lawyer “several times to send a letter of consent” stating “she is okay with the move” but he didn’t receive any letter as of yet.

This comes after Federline gave ex Spears a deadline to approve his plan to move their sons to Hawaii - or threatened to go to court to get a judge to sanction the move.