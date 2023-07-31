 
menu menu menu

Netflix unveils list of all movies releasing on August 2023: Full List

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Netflix unveils list of all movies releasing on August 2023: Full List
Netflix unveils list of all movies releasing on August 2023: Full List

The official list of all movies that are intended to release sometime in August 2023 has just been announced.

The entire list features films from different genres with multiple prevailing themes for all age groups to enjoy. 

Whether that be squeals to hit series like the Fast and Furious Franchise, or coming-of-age stories like You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

All in all, fans can expect a wide array of themes and genres to choose from in August 2023.

The list includes big names like;

  • Heart of Stone (2023)

Releasing: August 11th 2023

  • The Monkey King (2023)

Releasing: August 18th 2023

  • You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Releasing: August 25th 2023

  • Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023)

Releasing: August 3rd 2023

  • The Fast and Furious Franchise

Releasing: August 1st 2023

  • The Wife (2017)

Releasing: August 1st 2023

  • The Big Short (2015)

Releasing: August 23rd 2023

  • The River Wild (2023)

Releasing: August 1st 2023 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is not the reason behind 'Suits' streaming surge

Meghan Markle is not the reason behind 'Suits' streaming surge

Directors of 'Street Fighter' reboot tease innovative adaptation with original ideas

Directors of 'Street Fighter' reboot tease innovative adaptation with original ideas
Prince Harry goes through laptops like a ‘hot knife through butter’ video

Prince Harry goes through laptops like a ‘hot knife through butter’
Bob Geldof claims Sinead O'Connor’s texts were full of “despair” before death

Bob Geldof claims Sinead O'Connor’s texts were full of “despair” before death
Charlie Kaufman to be honoured with 'Heart of Sarajevo Award'

Charlie Kaufman to be honoured with 'Heart of Sarajevo Award'
Prince Harry ditched by organisation he founded as working royal?

Prince Harry ditched by organisation he founded as working royal?
European cinema chain Vue International hits box office milestone with 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

European cinema chain Vue International hits box office milestone with 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'
Kim Kardashian celebrates son Saint’s ‘dreams coming true’ on soccer tour

Kim Kardashian celebrates son Saint’s ‘dreams coming true’ on soccer tour
Britney Spears won’t be able to see her sons before moving to Hawaii: Here’s why video

Britney Spears won’t be able to see her sons before moving to Hawaii: Here’s why