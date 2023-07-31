Netflix unveils list of all movies releasing on August 2023: Full List

The official list of all movies that are intended to release sometime in August 2023 has just been announced.

The entire list features films from different genres with multiple prevailing themes for all age groups to enjoy.

Whether that be squeals to hit series like the Fast and Furious Franchise, or coming-of-age stories like You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

All in all, fans can expect a wide array of themes and genres to choose from in August 2023.

The list includes big names like;

Heart of Stone (2023)

Releasing: August 11th 2023

The Monkey King (2023)

Releasing: August 18th 2023

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Releasing: August 25th 2023

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023)

Releasing: August 3rd 2023

The Fast and Furious Franchise

Releasing: August 1st 2023

The Wife (2017)

Releasing: August 1st 2023

The Big Short (2015)

Releasing: August 23rd 2023

The River Wild (2023)

Releasing: August 1st 2023