Ashley Graham addresses THAT Hugh Grant interview from Oscars 2023

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023


Ashley Graham has shared her thoughts on her uncomfortable conversation with Hugh Grant at the 2023 Academy Awards.

While conducting interviews on the red carpet, the 35-year-old model approached the 62-year-old English actor to inquire about his thoughts on the evening and his new role in a film. However, Grant responded with sarcastic and brief answers, causing discomfort among viewers.

As four months have passed since the incident,  Ashley was able to laugh it off, telling The Sunday Times: “I could tell he didn't want to be there, that was obvious. Before, we were chatting, he was very pleasant. Then we started rolling and he was like, ‘I don't want to be here’, and I was, ‘OK, work with me! I get it! But like, work with me?’ ”

“I was trying my hardest to be my nice, upbeat self and he gave me what he had. I didn't get the Vanity Fair comment. My public school system didn't have that book, probably. It's crazy how viral it went.”

During the awkward interview, Ashley started by asking hug if it was fun to star in Glass Onion, to which he replied that he was only in it for “about three seconds.” 

As Ashley powered through, the actor, 62, made a comment about the Oscars saying “The whole of humanity is here. It’s vanity fair,” which was a reference to the classis William Thackeray novel. 

As the host misinterpreted it as the show’s afterparty, viewers were left cringing and comparing it to Will Smith’s 2022 slap of Chris Rock. 

