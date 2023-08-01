Shots fired at Memphis Jewish School, suspect in custody

In the Memphis School shooting incident, the suspect has been shot wounded after firing at the Jewish school. Twitter

MEMPHIS: A tense situation unfolded at the Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South in Memphis on Monday afternoon when a suspect attempted to enter the school with a gun and fired shots after being unable to gain entry.

The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, fired several shots outside the school before leaving the scene in a maroon truck. Fortunately, the school's safety procedures prevented any injuries or harm to students and staff during the incident.

In response to the alarming situation, Memphis police were promptly called to the scene. School officials provided them with a photo and description of the suspect's vehicle. Shortly after, officers located a vehicle matching the description and stopped the driver. Upon exiting the truck with a firearm in hand, the suspect was shot by an officer and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

Authorities are actively investigating the motive behind the attempted shooting, and it is too early to determine whether it may be considered a hate crime. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, with support from the FBI, Shelby County Sheriff's Office, and Bartlett Police Department.

Residents in the area, like Oscar Gomez, expressed shock and concern after the incident. Gomez's teenage children were outside their house when the suspect was shot, prompting them to take shelter to protect themselves.

US Representative Seve Cohen, representing Memphis, released a statement expressing his dismay over the incident and noting the rise of "violent antisemitism" across the country. This shooting comes just months after a tragic shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, which resulted in the loss of six lives, including three nine-year-old children. This has spurred renewed calls to strengthen security at schools throughout the state.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all schools and communities in Memphis.