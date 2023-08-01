Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian enjoy drone-lit baby gender reveal party

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have joyfully revealed the gender of their second child, announcing that they will soon be welcoming a baby girl into their family.



The couple, who are already proud parents to their 5-year-old daughter Olympia, celebrated the momentous occasion with a lively and colorful "baby shower-slash-gender reveal" party.

Serena made her enthusiasm for a baby girl evident at the party, donning a pink and white skirt and top that showcased her growing baby bump. She playfully shared, "I'm a little nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy," in a video posted on YouTube.

The outdoor party was a delightful spectacle, adorned with a vibrant rainbow-colored balloon arch and a sign that read, "Our Next Great Adventure." Balloon bouquets on white sticks mimicked trees, and cozy matching blankets were spread around the beautiful grounds for the guests' relaxation and enjoyment.

The celebration was filled with dancing, and the music provided by DJ Mike Wise set the mood for the festivities. Everyone engaged in warm embraces and shared heartfelt moments throughout the event.

Amidst the merriment, Alexis Ohanian decided to have a bit of fun with the gender reveal. Instead of the conventional pink or blue cake, he surprised Serena with a yellow cake, jokingly aiming to throw her off and create a comical moment. The couple affectionately referred to their baby as "Jelly Bean," and Ohanian was eager to see Serena's reaction when she saw the unexpected yellow cake.

As Serena cut into the cake, she smiled and, in a playful gesture, prepared to smoosh it onto Alexis' face. However, the real gender reveal was yet to come.

“We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights.” Ohanian said.

He later asked the DJ to add some music and “draw attention to the heavens.” After some oohing and ahhing, drones illuminated the sky, forming the word "Girl!"

The guests erupted in cheers and applause as Serena, Alexis, and Olympia celebrated the forthcoming arrival of their baby girl. The joyful occasion marked a significant milestone for the family, adding another member to their loving fold.

Serena initially shared the news of her pregnancy in May, posting a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring her and Alexis.