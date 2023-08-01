5 killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in India's Haryana state

Chaos is visible in this photograph taken on August 1, 2023, as clashes erupt in India's Haryana state. — ANI

Two among dead were home guard members.

Another 10 police personnel also injured.

Attackers, who torched mosque, identified by police.

As Hindu-Muslim clashes erupted in the Indian state of Haryana near New Delhi, five people, including a naib imam of a mosque in Gurgaon, were killed, and over 50 sustained injuries, Indian Express reported.

The violence was triggered after a Hindu religious procession passed through the Muslim-dominated Nuh region, which is located around 50 kilometers away from the country's capital, Reuters reported, quoting relevant police officials.

"The procession was meant to move from one temple to another but clashes broke out between two groups on the way," said Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of Nuh police.



Two of the dead, he added, were members of the home guard, a voluntary force aiding police in controlling civil disturbances; while another 10 police personnel were also injured in the riots.

By Monday night, the violence spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, where a mosque was torched around midnight, killing one person and injuring another.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said a curfew has been imposed in the district on Tuesday with schools and colleges directed to be closed.

The situation in the region remains tense, while fresh violence has not been reported. Security, however, has been beefed up in Nuh and other areas, Indian news agency PTI reported.



"The attackers (who torched the mosque) have been identified and several of them have been rounded up," Gurgaon Police said in a statement on Tuesday morning.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, also condemned the incident, where curfew orders have been imposed and the internet shut off.

"The guilty will not be spared at any cost, the strictest action will be taken against them," he said.

— Additional input by Reuters