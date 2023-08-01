Prince Harry releases first statement amid reconciliation rumours with Prince William

Prince Harry releases first statement amid reconciliation with Prince William

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has shared his first statement amid reports of reconciliation talks with estranged brother Prince William and his return to UK.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie posted the Duke’s statement on his Twitter handle.

Prince Harry’s statement reads: "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.

"In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle."

Archie and Lilibet father further said, "We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana’s youth."

The statement comes days amid rumours Prince Harry has secretly contacted Prince William for reconciliation.

Scobie tweeted, “Prince Harry to play in @Sentebale Polo Cup in Singapore on Aug 12, raising money for projects helping children affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS.

“Harry and @nachofigueras will also join a @ISPSHanda summit on the power of sport and philanthropy in Tokyo on Aug 9.”