Prince Harry’s plans amid royal family reunion at Balmoral disclosed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will play in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club on August 12.



Prince Harry will be visiting Singapore following the 42nd birthday of his wife Meghan Markle on August 4 amid reports the royal couple are expected to snub King Charles invitation for a family reunion in Balmoral this summer.

According to media reports, King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton will be heading to Balmoral with the rest of the Royal Family for a summer holiday this week.

However, the California-based royal couple will be notably absent along with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Now, according to Sentebale, the charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso that gives hope to children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will play in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on the 12th August.”

It further said, “Prior to travelling to Singapore, both will participate in a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo, Japan on the 9th August.”