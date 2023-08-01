Selena Gomez celebrates Connar Franklin bachelorette party in style

Selena Gomez is celebrating the women in her life with style

Selena Gomez, the renowned pop star, is currently on cloud nine as she joins her girl gang to celebrate the upcoming wedding of her best friend, Connar Franklin.

The 31-year-old singer has been enjoying some quality time with her friends, sharing the joyous moments with her fans on Instagram.

Recently, the pop star took to Instagram to express her admiration for the bride-to-be. Posting a series of pictures, including cozy restaurant snaps and group selfies, Gomez penned a heartfelt message to her best friend. "My sweet girl @connarfranklin, I'm so proud to know you. So happy to spend a weekend celebrating the future with all these amazing women!" she wrote in the caption.

In the past few days, Gomez has been living it up with her squad, soaking up the sun on a luxurious yacht, dancing away at parties, and documenting it all on social media.

The talented actress, who recently completed filming for season three of Only Murders in the Building and is diligently working on her upcoming album, is making the most of her free time before her friend ties the knot.

The bachelorette bash has been nothing short of spectacular, with Gomez sharing sneak peeks from the unforgettable trip. The Instagram posts feature videos from their yacht party, fun TikTok moments with her friends, and candid shots of late-night dinners with the crew.

Donning a stylish cowboy hat, Gomez looked radiant as she captured the essence of the celebrations.