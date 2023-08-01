3 Muslim passengers, railway officer killed by pro-Modi Indian train guard

Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh. — Twitter/@_sayema

An Indian railway security guard "lost his temper" while riding a moving train through the country's western Maharashtra state, killing four individuals, three of whom were Indian Muslims, according to local media

Chetan Singh, a 33-year-old policeman with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), was identified by police as the culprit following the shooting on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express train early on Monday.

Singh can be seen praising Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in videos that have been widely shared on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, while holding his gun in one hand and standing next to a body covered in blood.

“If you want to live and vote in Hindustan [India], I am telling you, it’s only Modi and Yogi,” he was heard saying in one of the videos verified by Al Jazeera.

RPF Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Tika Ram Meena, a senior colleague of Singh, was one of the victims.

Abdul Kaderbhai Bhanpurwala, Sadar Mohammed Hussain, and Asgar Abbas Ali, the other three victims aboard the moving train, were all Muslims.

The Hindustan Times reports: “All three passengers were bearded. As Asghar’s body toppled onto the narrow corridor, Singh rested the hilt of his assault weapon on the side seat and began a short hate-filled rant against Muslims that he asked the bystanders to record for the media’s consumption.”

Around 5am (23:30 GMT on Sunday), the passengers were killed close to the town of Palghar in the southwest Indian state of Maharashtra, which is two hours from Mumbai.

Singh is accused of killing Meena, 57, and a passenger with 12 bullets from his service rifle, according to local media sources, and killing the two other victims later in two different train cars.

“We received information at 6am that an RPF constable who was on escort duty opened fired, and four people were shot, one of whom was an ASI,” Divisional Railway Manager Niraj Verma told reporters in Mumbai.

The Indian Express reported that Singh opened fire on Meena after an argument, but a railway official denied the report, stating Singh “wasn’t feeling well and hence lost his calm”.

“He had a short fuse. He was quite hot-headed. There was no altercation. He just lost his temper and shot his senior, then fired at whoever he saw,” RPF (Western Railway) Inspector General Praveen Sinha was quoted as saying by ANI.

Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by local police after getting off the train at Borivali station in Mumbai after the shooting. The motive remains unclear as an investigation continues, according to Government Railway Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve.

Additionally, a senior leader from the opposition Indian National Congress party, Jairam Ramesh, termed the shooting a “cold-blooded murder” while denouncing the incident.

“The genie of hate is now out of the bottle and it will take a lot of collective effort to put it back in,” Ramesh said in a tweet.

He laid the blame for “hate and violence” on Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said its top leaders were “complicit in damaging the social fabric of India”.

Asadudin Owaisi, a Muslim member of parliament and leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party which advocates for the rights of Muslims and other marginalised groups, called it a “terror attack that specifically targeted Muslims”.

In the meantime, a Maharashtra-based BJP lawmaker demanded a comprehensive probe while Manisha Chaudhary said that an investigation "must be carried out to determine the exact reason behind the incident," as quoted in the Indian Express.

The incident comes after frequent hate crimes that have been occurring across India against local Muslims.