Trump indicted for third time over efforts to overturn 2020 US election

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.illinoisnewsroom.org

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for the third time, this time around in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

This is the first time in history that a former US president is facing three criminal indictments since he started his 2024 Republican nomination bid. No other past or current president has ever been charged with a crime.

Trump earlier made his expectations clear in a post on his Truth Social platform, where he accused special counsel Jack Smith of planning to release another "Fake Indictment" against him.

Trump said on his social media platform, "I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!"

The pending charges come amidst a broader investigation into Trump's actions during and after his tenure as president. Special counsel Jack Smith is leading the probe, which also encompasses allegations of mishandling top-secret government documents while Trump was in office.

Earlier this year, Trump was hit with 37 counts related to alleged efforts to conceal these records from the government, and last week, he faced additional charges for allegedly attempting to delete surveillance footage from his Mar-a-Lago resort home.

This marks an unprecedented situation for a former US president, as no other past or current president has ever faced criminal charges. Despite the mounting legal challenges, Trump remains defiant and has pledged to continue his political pursuits even if convicted and sentenced. His campaign website features a quote asserting that the government's actions are aimed at stifling his candidacy.

The multiple investigations have been a focal point of Trump's fundraising efforts, with his political operation using the indictments to appeal to potential donors. However, Trump has consistently dismissed the investigations as a "witch hunt" orchestrated by an out-of-control government.

In addition to the pending charges related to classified documents and election meddling, Trump is also under investigation in Georgia for his alleged attempts to overturn President Joe Biden's electoral victory in that state in 2020.

Despite the legal battles and controversies, Trump remains a dominant figure in the Republican party and a frontrunner for the 2024 nomination. Recent national polls show him with a substantial lead over his nearest opponent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.