 
menu menu menu

King Charles daughter-in law Meghan Markle to become US president?

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

King Charles daughter-in law Meghan Markle to become US president?

Meghan Markle has reportedly received a shock endorsement from US president Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens to run for the White House.

Valerie Biden Owens, who is also his political strategist, has reportedly endorsed the Duchess of Sussex as a potential candidate for the hot seat, according to the Daily Mail.

The former Hollywood star, who has long been rumored to have US political aspirations, "does not have chance of becoming the US president" even after being backed by a major political activist.

The reported endorsement of the Duchess for the White House raised few eyebrows during a debate on Sky News Australia when the show's host Peta Credlin asked her panel: "Biden's sister has come out and endorsed Meghan for the White House. Is this a spoof, or is it fair dinkum?"

Primetime commentator Kosha Gada replied as saying: "It seems real. I think they want a little bit of that 'Markle Sparkle', given all his other troubles that we have discussed before, but I don't think she has a chance."

"Who knows? We might see her run for Congress in a very blue district in California but I don't think she extends beyond that," Gada added.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan also topped a poll in which Democrats were asked which women they would vote for.

The mother-of-two tied with vice president Kamala Harris, and was ahead of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to the same outlet.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle could ditch Prince Harry for her ambitions? video

Meghan Markle could ditch Prince Harry for her ambitions?
Lizzo's ex-dancers take her to court for alleged sexual harassment

Lizzo's ex-dancers take her to court for alleged sexual harassment
Prince William stuns people with his new job video

Prince William stuns people with his new job
Love Island’s Molly Marsh likely to score big fashion deals after finishing fourth video

Love Island’s Molly Marsh likely to score big fashion deals after finishing fourth
Meghan Markle beats Hillary Clinton in US poll

Meghan Markle beats Hillary Clinton in US poll
Meghan Markle mocked over edited picture with Elon Musk video

Meghan Markle mocked over edited picture with Elon Musk
‘July was a movie’: Nick Jonas looks back at July with sweet family photos

‘July was a movie’: Nick Jonas looks back at July with sweet family photos
Release date for Kevin Spacey's new film announced

Release date for Kevin Spacey's new film announced

King Charles 'loved' Diana, even though he was not 'in love with her'

King Charles 'loved' Diana, even though he was not 'in love with her'