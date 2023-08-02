You could face crime risk from early-life lead exposure

A blood sample is being taken from a 3-year-old girl in Flint, Michigan, to test for exposure to lead. newscientist.com

Lead exposure during childhood or in the womb has been found to have a concerning association with criminal behavior in adulthood, according to recent studies conducted by George Washington University.

The research team discovered that children exposed to higher levels of lead were more likely to engage in criminal activities when they reached adulthood. Lead exposure is particularly harmful to children due to their developing organ systems and a hyper-permeable blood-brain barrier, making them more susceptible to its negative impacts.

Dr Maria Jose Talayero Schettino, the lead researcher, stressed the significance of these findings: "This review demonstrates an association between exposure to lead and the later development of delinquent, antisocial, and criminal behavior."

Lead exposure primarily occurs through ingestion of lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust from older buildings, a common risk especially when older paint is covered with newer coats. Although the use of lead paint was banned in the United States in 1978, it still poses a threat when not adequately managed.

The studies involved a systematic review of 17 previous pieces of research on the topic. They utilised various methods to measure lead exposure, including blood, bone, or teeth analysis, and examined the effects of exposure at different life stages, including in the womb, during early and late childhood, and during adolescence or adulthood.

The results showed that while some studies found no direct links between early childhood lead exposure and later delinquent behavior, several others established a connection between lead exposure during childhood and future arrests, including those related to drug offenses.

The researchers acknowledged that more individual-level data is required to further solidify the connection between lead exposure and criminal behaviour. However, they stressed the importance of immediate policy interventions to prevent lead exposure and promote public health and safety.

"Policy action to prevent lead exposure is of utmost importance as our research shows an excess risk for criminal behaviour in adulthood exists when an individual is exposed to lead in utero or during childhood. Preventing lead exposure is crucial to safeguard public health and promote a safer society for all," the team concluded in a joint statement.

This research serves as a crucial reminder of the potential long-term consequences of lead exposure during childhood and the urgent need for measures to protect our youth from this toxic threat.