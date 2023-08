Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the third day of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 26, 2023. — AFP

Babar Azam, a stylish batter leading Pakistan's cricket team, has improved his Test ranking, the latest ICC Men's Test Rankings showed Wednesday, as his side defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in the long format.

The Pakistani skipper has jumped two spots to the fourth position. Above him are Australia's Steve Smith, England's Joe Root, and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

More to follow...