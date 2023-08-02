 
menu menu menu

Sofia Vergara proves she ‘has the biggest heart’ by letting Joe Manganiello keep their dog

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

File Footage 

Sofia Vergara proved she has the “biggest heart” as she gives the sole custody of her dog to ex-husband Joe Manganiello after parting ways.

According to Daily Mail, The Modern Family star let the Magic Mike actor have their 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomerainian mix, Bubbles, without fight.

An insider told the publication that Vergara loves Bubbles and would not keep him from Manganiello as she is closer to him than her.

“Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofía is well aware of this,” the insider said of the couple, who recently announced their separation.

“Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofía loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she’s letting Joe have custody,” the insider added.

Dubbing the actor “gracious,” the insider said, “[Manganiello] said Sofía has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him or Bubbles.”

Speaking on the The Tonight Show back in 2021, Vergara revealed how her dog chose her then-husband over her, saying, “She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog.”

“She arrived to the house and I don’t know, she thought she was for Joe and that’s all she wants to do,” Vegara added.

“It’s horrific, she hates me. She’s super mean to me. She bites me! She’s not that cute in person,” she jokingly shared.

Vergara and Manganiello shocked their fans when they announced their separation couple of days ago and requested fans to give them privacy.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement to Page Six. 

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé changed lyrics, removing Lizzo's name, amidst sexual harassment allegations

Beyoncé changed lyrics, removing Lizzo's name, amidst sexual harassment allegations
Prince Harry receiving ‘dent in the armour’ instead of ‘major victory’

Prince Harry receiving ‘dent in the armour’ instead of ‘major victory’
Tom Brady set to snub new lover Irina Shayk while celebrating birthday with kids video

Tom Brady set to snub new lover Irina Shayk while celebrating birthday with kids
Prince Harry’s left with ‘no more goodwill’ to survive

Prince Harry’s left with ‘no more goodwill’ to survive
Meghan Markle seemingly ditched by ‘A-list variety’ amid major setbacks video

Meghan Markle seemingly ditched by ‘A-list variety’ amid major setbacks
Meghan Markle is ‘sick and tired’ of Kate Middleton’s growing popularity video

Meghan Markle is ‘sick and tired’ of Kate Middleton’s growing popularity
Jennifer Hudson remains tight-lipped about the Common dating rumors

Jennifer Hudson remains tight-lipped about the Common dating rumors
Spice Girls reunion is Victoria Beckham's ‘worst nightmare,' claims insider

Spice Girls reunion is Victoria Beckham's ‘worst nightmare,' claims insider

Prince Harry is not happy about Meghan Markle’s alleged political ambitions

Prince Harry is not happy about Meghan Markle’s alleged political ambitions