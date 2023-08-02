 
menu menu menu

Over 40 dead in police raids targeting drug gangs in Brazil

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Police officers arrive at Getulio Vargas Hospital, after more than eleven people were killed during a police operation against drug dealers in the Vila Cruzeiro slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 24, 2022. — Reuters
Police officers arrive at Getulio Vargas Hospital, after more than eleven people were killed during a police operation against drug dealers in the Vila Cruzeiro slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 24, 2022. — Reuters

At least 43 people were dead following police raids targeting drug gangs in three Brazilian states, according to local media on Wednesday.

In the most recent operation in Rio de Janeiro, at least 10 people were killed after police claimed to return fire during a shootout in the Complexo da Penha neighbourhood.

Earlier, 14 suspects were killed amid clashes during a five-day police raid in the state of Sao Paulo known as Operation Shield, the BBC reported.

Additionally, 19 suspects have died since Friday according to authorities in the state of Bahia in the northeast.

The operation in So Paulo state, which started after a special forces police officer was killed on Thursday in the seaside town of Guarujá, resulted in the arrest of 58 people.

According to local media, police also recovered firearms and 385 kg of drugs.

Brazil's Justice Minister Flavio Dino, denounced the operation, saying it was out of proportion to the crime that was committed.

More to follow...

More From World:

Can Donald Trump be reelected despite being convicted?

Can Donald Trump be reelected despite being convicted?
Donald Trump uses indictment to garner support, blames it for US decline

Donald Trump uses indictment to garner support, blames it for US decline
Are western African countries considering intervening in Niger?

Are western African countries considering intervening in Niger?
Indian spy agencies accused of intimidating families of Sikhs living abroad

Indian spy agencies accused of intimidating families of Sikhs living abroad
Japanese guy dons $20,943 wolf costume to live childhood dream

Japanese guy dons $20,943 wolf costume to live childhood dream
What is Donald Trump's third indictment?

What is Donald Trump's third indictment?
Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith and why is he prosecuting Donald Trump?

Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith and why is he prosecuting Donald Trump?
Chinese children, teenagers to have smartphone usage restricted

Chinese children, teenagers to have smartphone usage restricted
World food prices to spike as Russian drones hit major Ukraine grain stores video

World food prices to spike as Russian drones hit major Ukraine grain stores