Adam Brody opens up about the prominent Marvel role that slipped away

August 03, 2023

In a recent interview with Variety, Adam Brody disclosed the Marvel role he had auditioned for but unfortunately didn't land. The actor expressed his desire for the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord, the witty and heroic character from the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

"I wanted that one," the River Wild star candidly admitted while discussing his audition for the role. However, in retrospect, Adam acknowledged that Chris Pratt turned out to be a "better" fit for the MCU character. He praised Chris, acknowledging his physical attributes, saying, "He is bigger, stronger."

Despite not securing the Marvel role, Adam shared his initial attraction to the part, stating, "tonally, I really dug it," indicating that he connected with the character's vibe and personality.

Adam Brody rose to prominence with his breakout role as Seth Cohen in the popular series The OC, but his journey to success began with a recurring role on Gilmore Girls a year earlier. 

Following The OC's triumph, the San Diego-born actor's career continued to flourish, and he made appearances in notable films such as Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Thank You For Smoking, and In The Land Of Women.

