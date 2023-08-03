 
Meghan Markle demonized over Justin Trudeau and Sophie's split

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

When her critics can't come up with anything substantial to launch attacks against Meghan Markle, they start making things up to demonize the Duchess of Sussex.

The Duchess of Sussex once again became a topic of discussion online when Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie announced that they are separating.

The Duchess' haters said that Sophie was jinxed after appearing on Meghan's Spotify podcast which is incorrect because the Canadian prime minister and his wife were reportedly living separately for a while now and people in Ottawa knew that their divorce was a long time coming.

Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie opened up about her desire to break out of traditional feminine domestic roles while talking to Meghan Markle on the latter's podcast last year.

She had appeared on Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast in November 2022 which was titled Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom.

In the introduction, Meghan Markle explained how Sophie Trudeau knew about "crushing the guilt of expectations" set upon women.

She candidly responded and talked about how all women "long to be free in who we are" since they carry "most of the load" in the household and with the children.

